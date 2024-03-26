US Law Professor Alan Dershowitz spoke to Channel 12 News about the Biden Administration's decision not to veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan and criticized the administration for its stance.

“I was surprised by the US decision not to veto Israel. This is a terrible decision, because it gives Hamas everything it wants, without demanding anything in return. This will lengthen the war. This is a terrible decision both for us and for Israel,” Dershowitz said.

He added, “Many Americans won't vote for Biden after this. This vote is not a difference between Biden and Netanyahu, this is a difference between Biden and Israel. There is no dispute about the need of getting the hostages back. Biden is going against Israel.”

On a personal note, Dershowitz said, “I’ve been voting Democrats since 1960. This is the first time that I am thinking of not voting for them. I can’t vote for them, because that is a vote against Israel.”

Dershowitz believes that “Nothing has changed in the US. The Muslim population of Michigan has got a voice, some of them are radicals. A lot of them are young people, useful idiots. These are the ones who are voting for Hamas.”

He continued, “The majority of the US population supports Israel. They are against Hamas. In the future, these youngsters are going to be the older leaders. Even so, it’s a mistake not to support Israel.”

Dershowitz believes that Netanyahu was correct in pulling back the Israeli delegation that would have gone to Washington to discuss the Rafah operation. “This is the same as [Menachem] Begin, who displayed the same level of toughness. Biden is much more concerned about his upcoming elections than Israel’s safety.”

He also claimed that, “If the Democrats move far away from Israel – already by November, Israel is going to have to fight this alone. Israel must be prepared. This is going to be Israel against the rest of the world. The world has been against Israel before. This time it’s the world against the western civilization. If the world weakens its ties with Israel, it will weaken its relationship with the US.