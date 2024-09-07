Noted author and legal expert Alan Dershowitz has formally departed the Democratic party over anti-Istael sentiment at the DNC.

He explained the decision in an interview on Talkline with Zev Brenner: "It was the most anti-Jewish, anti-Israel, anti-Zionist convention I've experienced," he said. "I was disgusted at the Democratic National Convention. Absolutely disgusted."

Dershowitz specifically criticized US Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, all of whom he criticized as "anti-Israel." He also criticized Rev. Al Sharpton, who in the past has been accused of antisemitism.

Along with the objections to the speakers, he denounced the convention's tolerance of anti-Israel protesters on the streets outside.

"That's not my party," Dershowitz said, and went on to declare that he now considered himself an independent rather than a member of the Democratic party.