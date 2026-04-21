The Air Force held a series of special salute flyovers this week in memory of Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of hostile acts.

The flyovers, held above Mount Herzl and the nearby Mount of Pilots near Jerusalem, featured the Air Force's most advanced fighter aircraft.

On Sunday, F-16I fighters passed over the memorial sites. Today, F-35I fighters carried out the salute.

The Memorial Day flyover was carried out despite the announcement that the annual Air show for Independence Day would it be canceled for the third year running due to the war.

As customary in such salute flyovers, the formation was carried out in the Missing Man formation - a symbolic aerial maneuver in which one aircraft breaks away from the formation and climbs upward or aside, while the rest continue on their course. The maneuver is intended to illustrate the absence of those who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country and are no longer among its defenders.