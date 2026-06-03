A Nahal Brigade soldier who was imprisoned for wearing a patch bearing the word “Messiah" in the presence of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir was released from military prison on Wednesday after serving 18 days behind bars.

The soldier was originally sentenced to 30 days in prison, but was released earlier than expected after Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor reduced the sentence to 20 days. An additional two days were deducted by the prison commander for good behavior.

Asor’s decision to reduce the sentence came amid growing public and media criticism over the punishment.

The soldier’s parents, relatives, and friends led a vocal campaign against what they described as an excessively harsh sentence. Following his release, the soldier is expected to return to active duty with Battalion 50 of the Nahal Brigade.

As part of the public campaign, more than 4,500 reservists, family members of soldiers, and bereaved families signed a letter addressed to Zamir, calling for the prison sentence to be canceled entirely. The initiative was organized by the “Generation of Victory" movement, which urged military leaders to reverse the decision.

The letter was signed by the movement’s CEO and reservist soldier Mati Lederer, who sharply criticized the Chief of Staff’s handling of the case. “We, reservists, families of reservists, and bereaved families, are shocked by the moral priorities you have set," the letter stated.

The signatories argued that the IDF had applied a double standard, claiming that other disciplinary offenses had received lighter punishments or been overlooked altogether.

The letter concluded by arguing that sending a combat soldier to prison for 30 days over the wearing of a patch was disproportionate, and called on the Chief of Staff to reconsider the punishment. The affair came to an end Wednesday morning with the soldier’s early release and planned return to his unit.