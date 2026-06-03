IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir visited the Israeli Navy’s Haifa Base today (Wednesday), together with the Commander of the Israeli Navy, MG Eyal Harel, and the Navy’s senior command staff.

During the visit, the Chief of the General Staff toured missile boats, conducted a situational assessment, and spoke with commanders about the challenges and operations in the maritime arena.

“Upon assuming my position, I directed the strengthening of the Israeli Navy as an additional long-range strategic arm of the IDF. We are now accelerating the implementation of this operational concept, Zamir stated during the visit.

He praised the servicemembers of the Israeli Navy, saying that they work to reinforce the security of the State of Israel across all arenas of combat "in challenging maritime theaters near and far, and in operations that cannot yet be disclosed to the public. They play a significant role in striking our enemies and reshaping the Middle East."

He affirmed that "the IDF, across all of its branches, is prepared to immediately resume combat operations against the Iranian terror regime. The Israeli Navy has a decisive role in our ability to once again strike the terror regime with determination, as we have done in the past. Alongside offensive activity in distant arenas, the foremost mission of the men and women of the Israeli Navy remains unchanged-defending our sovereignty, our maritime border, and the civilians of the State of Israel."

Turning to Lebanon, Zamir added, "We take the initiative, operate, and strike every threat. The Israeli Navy is an active partner in the operation. There is no ceasefire for our troops; we are working to maximize the operational freedom granted to us and will seize every opportunity to remove threats to Israeli civilians and our troops."

The Chief of the General Staff expressed his appreciation to the Commander of the Israeli Navy, MG Eyal Harel, and commended the Israeli Navy and its senior leadership forum for their dedicated work and the many achievements of their service throughout the war.