תיעוד: פיצוץ יעדי טרור של חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

During a nighttime operation in southern Lebanon, IDF soldiers located and searched a Hezbollah weapons storage facility containing numerous weapons intended for use against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers operating in the area.

Within minutes, the soldiers dismantled more than 20 Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the area using six tons of explosives.

In a separate operation in southern Lebanon, IDF soldiers located and dismantled a booby-trapped Hezbollah storage facility containing explosive devices.

Additionally, throughout the past 24 hours, IDF soldiers continued to strike Hezbollah terrorists and terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon.