Golani Brigade commander, Lt. Col. Adi Ganon, who is fighting in Lebanon as part of Operation Silver Plow, delivered his Memorial Day address to the soldiers with him in the field via radio.

"Today is Memorial Day. All of Israel is uniting around the memory of the fallen, the sons, the friends. This year too we cannot observe with the families as we would like, but the best memorial is the ground we stand on," Ganon said.

He added, "In 24 hours, when we go out on another operation, know that thanks to the fallen, thanks to you and thanks to thousands more soldiers like you, and thanks to your families at home, the State of Israel will be able to celebrate Independence Day."