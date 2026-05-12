The IDF published footage on Tuesday from the covert mission that was revealed earlier in the day to establish operational control in the area of the Litani River.

Special forces from the IDF's Egoz Unit and Golani Reconnaissance Unit crossed the Litani River last week to operate deep in Lebanese territory near the village of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, some ten kilometers from the Israeli border. The operation is one of the most significant and brazen since ground operations in Lebanon began, as it broke the "Litani barrier," a status quo in the campaign.

The forces crossed the river covertly on APCs and proceeded toward a main Hezbollah launching zone from which heavy rocket and mortar barrages have been launched toward IDF forces in southern Lebanon in recent weeks.

During the operation, the troops located compounds used by Hezbollah terrorists, underground tunnel routes containing large quantities of weapons, weapons storage facilities, and missile launchers. The Israeli Air Force struck more than 100 military targets in support of the troops operating in the area.

In addition, while dismantling terrorist infrastructure, the troops struck and eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat, alongside aerial support. During one of the encounters, the troops located and cleared a significant underground tunnel route used by Hezbollah terrorists.

An Oketz Unit dog fell during the operation, and several IDF soldiers were wounded and evacuated to receive medical care.

Lt. Col. B., commander of the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, summed up the mission: “During the offensive, we captured selected targets and exposed enemy infrastructure. The Golani Reconnaissance Unit encountered terrorists in face-to-face combat and eliminated them. The fighters are operating with bravery, doing exceptional work, and showing great courage. The mission is to protect the residents of the north and ensure security for the citizens of Israel, anywhere we choose and by any method we choose."