The soldiers of the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade conducted a second raid on a Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure site in southern Lebanon, in which Staff Sergeant Touvel Yosef Lifshiz was killed during an encounter on April 7th, 2026.

At the infrastructure site, the soldiers identified a terrorist armed with an AK-47 weapon and a number of magazines in his possession, while he was hiding under the rubble of one of the rooms in the building. The soldiers eliminated the terrorist in a close-quarters encounter.

In the building, the soldiers also located the body of the terrorist who was eliminated during the encounter on April 7th.

The two terrorists eliminated were responsible for carrying out the attack against soldiers of the 13th Battalion on April 7th, during which Staff Sergeant Touvel Yosef Lifshiz fell.