IDF forces in Lebanon
IDF forces in LebanonIDF

The soldiers of the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade conducted a second raid on a Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure site in southern Lebanon, in which Staff Sergeant Touvel Yosef Lifshiz was killed during an encounter on April 7th, 2026.

At the infrastructure site, the soldiers identified a terrorist armed with an AK-47 weapon and a number of magazines in his possession, while he was hiding under the rubble of one of the rooms in the building. The soldiers eliminated the terrorist in a close-quarters encounter.

In the building, the soldiers also located the body of the terrorist who was eliminated during the encounter on April 7th.

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The two terrorists eliminated were responsible for carrying out the attack against soldiers of the 13th Battalion on April 7th, during which Staff Sergeant Touvel Yosef Lifshiz fell.