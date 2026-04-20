US President Donald Trump on Monday said a deal currently being discussed with Iran would be "far better" than the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which he sharply criticized in a social media post.

“The DEAL that we are making with Iran will be FAR BETTER than the JCPOA," Trump wrote, describing the 2015 agreement as “one of the Worst Deals ever made" and asserting that it created “a guaranteed Road to a Nuclear Weapon."

Trump said the deal currently being worked on “will not, and cannot" allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

In the post, Trump also repeated criticism of the financial aspects of the JCPOA, referencing $1.7 billion in cash sent to Iran and stating that hundreds of billions of dollars were paid to the Islamic Republic under the agreement.

He argued that had he not terminated the deal, “Nuclear Weapons would have been used on Israel, and all over the Middle East, including our cherished U.S. Military Bases."

Trump added that any agreement reached under his leadership would “guarantee Peace, Security, and Safety, not only for Israel and the Middle East, but for Europe, America, and everywhere else."

The post came after Trump said earlier Monday that he expects planned negotiations with Iran in Pakistan to proceed despite public statements from Tehran casting doubt on participation.

“We’re supposed to have the talks," Trump told the New York Post, expressing confidence the process remains on track and saying he assumes “nobody’s playing games."

Trump confirmed that Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and adviser Jared Kushner have departed for Islamabad to prepare for the discussions.

He also said he would be open to meeting senior Iranian leaders directly if progress is made, stating, “I have no problem meeting them."

Trump reiterated earlier Monday that the central US demand is that Iran abandon any effort to develop nuclear weapons, stating there “will be no nuclear weapon." He added that Iran could prosper if it complies with that requirement.

At the same time, Trump declined to detail potential US responses should talks fail or Iran refuse to meet the demand, saying only that the outcome “wouldn’t be pretty."

According to a New York Post report cited earlier Monday, Pakistani sources said Iran may still participate in a second round of talks despite earlier claims that it would refuse to attend.

The report said Iran’s public stance is viewed by officials as a negotiating tactic aimed at securing more favorable terms, while Pakistan continues to be seen by both sides as a reliable mediator if the talks proceed.

The uncertainty surrounding Iran’s participation comes as US officials continue preparations for renewed negotiations as the cease-fire deadline approaches.

Channel 12 reported on Sunday that discussions in recent days have focused on several key provisions that could form the basis of a deal to end the conflict. Among the reported elements are a halt to uranium enrichment for 15 years, converting existing uranium into fuel, and the implementation of comprehensive oversight over Iran’s nuclear facilities. The framework also reportedly includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, ending the war, withdrawing US forces, and lifting economic sanctions.