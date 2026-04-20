The Central District Attorney's Office submitted the indictment today (Monday) to the Lod District Court, describing it as unprecedented in its severity. Some of the defendants served as officers in classified units within the IDF and the police.

The defendants are accused of operating a systematic scheme involving theft, bribery, and money laundering, while cynically exploiting their sensitive roles and security authority.

According to the indictment, filed by attorneys Ben Asulin and Rachel Helek, the defendants operated over the past year within classified units and appropriated property and funds totaling tens of millions of shekels.

They allegedly used sophisticated methods to conceal their activities and obscure the money trail. The thefts and bribery were carried out by leveraging access granted to them through their positions as officers in the security establishment.

Most of the defendants are said to have laundered the proceeds through the purchase of cryptocurrencies, believing this would make it harder for law enforcement to trace the assets.

As part of the investigation, security forces seized cryptocurrency wallets and cash worth more than 50 million shekels.

The case, investigated in cooperation between the Shin Bet, the Central District Major Crimes Unit, the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division, and the Department for Internal Police Investigations, also includes charges of attempts to obstruct the investigation. After some defendants learned of the arrest of one of those involved, three of them allegedly acted to destroy physical and digital evidence.

Due to the sensitivity of the units in which the defendants served and the nature of the offenses, the case was also investigated under suspicion of security-related crimes, underscoring the potential damage to the state’s resilience.

With the filing of the indictment, prosecutors requested that the court remand four of the main defendants in custody until the end of legal proceedings, while imposing restrictive conditions on the remaining three.