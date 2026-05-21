Police in New South Wales, Australia, have apprehended and charged a man who allegedly pilfered high-value camera equipment from a deceased victim of the Bondi Beach terror attack , The Guardian reports.

The investigation followed the horrific December 14 massacre, in which terrorists targeted a community Hanukkah gathering, slaughtering 15 people.

According to an official police briefing, detectives combing through evidence from the tragedy identified that one of the victims, a 61-year-old retired law enforcement officer and freelance photographer, had his camera equipment stolen in the chaotic aftermath of the attack.

The victim was formally identified as Peter Meagher , a decorated veteran who served with distinction in the NSW police force for 35 years. In a statement released by his family last year, relatives noted that Meagher was struck down in retirement while pursuing his passion for taking photos.

The breakthrough in the theft case occurred on Wednesday morning when tactical officers executed a targeted search warrant in Sydney’s north-western suburbs, according to The Guardian.

During the raid, investigators located and seized a camera, handcuffs, and various electronic devices. A subsequent search of a vehicle parked at the property uncovered a small amount of white crystal powder along with further electronic storage items.

A 35-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene and transported to the Riverstone police station, where authorities officially charged him with larceny and disposing of stolen property.

The state's case reveals that the accused was uniquely positioned to commit the theft, having used his own credentials to embed himself at the targeted Jewish celebration.

“Police will allege the man was a photographer at the Hanukkah event who stole the deceased 61-year-old’s camera equipment before pawning it days later," the police statement read.