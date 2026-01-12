A jewelry store on Ezra Street in Bnei Brak suffered significant damage during a break-in on Sunday night.

According to eyewitnesses, several burglars entered the store, smashed the display cases, and escaped with a large haul of jewelry and luxury watches.

Police forces were called to the scene and have opened an investigation. Among other things, footage from nearby security cameras is being reviewed in an attempt to identify the suspects.

There have not yet been any arrests in the case.