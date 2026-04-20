The IDF on Monday located the soldier suspected of damaging a Christian statue of Jesus in Lebanon in the village of Debl in southern Lebanon.

After confirming the veracity of the reports concerning the incident, the IDF condemned the report and promised to take "appropriate measures" against the perpetrator.

The incident was met with widespread condemnation from both abroad and from the highest echelons in Israel.

In a rare series of English-language tweets, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote, "As the Jewish state, Israel cherishes and upholds the Jewish values of tolerance and mutual respect between Jews and worshippers of all faiths. All religions flourish in our land, and we view members of all faiths as equals in building our society and region."

"Yesterday, like the overwhelming majority of Israelis, I was stunned and saddened to learn that an IDF soldier damaged a Catholic religious icon in southern Lebanon."

Netanyahu emphasized, "I condemn the act in the strongest terms. Military authorities are conducting a criminal probe of the matter and will take appropriately harsh disciplinary action against the offender."

At the same time, he stressed, "While Christians are being slaughtered in Syria and Lebanon by Muslims, the Christian population in Israel thrives unlike elsewhere in the Middle East. Israel is the only country in the region that the Christian population and standard of living is growing."

"Israel is the only place in the Middle East that adheres to freedom of worship for all. We express regret for the incident and for any hurt this has caused to believers in Lebanon and around the world."

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar issued a similar statement, saying, "The damaging of a Christian religious symbol by an IDF soldier in southern Lebanon is grave and disgraceful."

"I commend the IDF for its statement, for condemning the incident, and for conducting an investigation into the matter. I’m confident that the necessary strict measures will be taken against whoever carried out this ugly act."

"This shameful action is completely contrary to our values. Israel is a country that respects the different religions and their sacred symbols, and upholds tolerance and respect among faiths.

"We apologize for this incident and to every Christian whose feelings were hurt."

The village of Debl, Lebanon, where the incident occurred, is one of three Christian villages that received special permission from Israel not to evacuate their homes and even received humanitarian assistance from Israel.