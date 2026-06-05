Shahar, the younger brother of Capt. Eitan Shmuel Lemberg, who was killed in an anti-tank missile attack in southern Lebanon, paid tribute to him Friday morning in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet.

“Eitan was the kind of person who always went above and beyond and insisted on giving 100 percent, even when it wasn’t necessary," Shahar said of his brother, who served as an armored corps officer in the 75th Battalion of the 7th Brigade. “It was important to him to contribute. They even wrote in his high school yearbook that he would one day become the IDF chief of staff because he cared so much. He loved the country and he loved people."

Speaking about his military service, Shahar said, “He didn’t talk a lot about what he went through, but he experienced a great deal. On October 7, he completed his tank commanders’ course, and from that point on he was in combat. He used to say, ‘As long as I’m making a meaningful contribution, I’ll be there. If I’m needed here, I’ll be here; if I’m needed in Lebanon, I’ll be in Lebanon; and if I’m needed in the south, I’ll be in the south.’"

Shahar described his brother as “an amazing brother and an amazing partner." He added, “We were a very close family - Friday night dinners, Saturday breakfasts and family meals. Always. The last time he came home from the army, he sent a message beforehand right away. He always wanted us to do something together. He cared deeply."

He is the 16th Israeli fatality since the declaration of the ceasefire.

Lemberg served as an armored corps officer in the 75th Battalion of the Golan Storm Formation (7th Brigade). According to details of the incident, the attack occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. during operational activity north of the Litani River. A terrorist fired an anti-tank missile at a tank operating with the Golani Brigade combat team in southern Lebanon.

Lemberg was killed as a result of the missile strike on the armored vehicle. Following the attack, IDF forces launched a broad response in the area, striking Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure with both air and artillery fire.

His death came hours after the US State Department announced understandings reached between Israel and Lebanon, with US mediation, regarding implementation of the ceasefire.

According to the announcement, the sides agreed to advance the establishment of “pilot zones" in which the Lebanese Army would assume security responsibility without a Hezbollah presence.

The US statement noted that implementation of the understandings is contingent upon Hezbollah ceasing its attacks and withdrawing its operatives from areas south of the Litani River. Meanwhile, the Lebanese newspaper *An-Nahar* reported that Israeli airstrikes ceased following publication of the American statement.