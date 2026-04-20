Footage that spread rapidly across social media in recent hours has put the IDF under scrutiny amid growing international criticism.

The video appears to show a uniformed Israeli soldier, fully equipped, using a hammer to smash a statue of Jesus in the village of Deir Saryan in southern Lebanon.

Deir Saryan, located in the eastern sector, is currently under IDF control as part of ongoing ground operations aimed at dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure.

The clip quickly went viral, drawing sharp condemnation, particularly from Lebanon’s Christian community, as well as religious and political figures worldwide. Critics have described the act as a violation of religious freedom.

In response, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Sunday night, "Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon."

"The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops," the statement added.

It further stated, "The incident is being investigated by the Northern Command and is currently being addressed through the chain of command. Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings."

"Furthermore, the IDF is working to assist the community in restoring the statue to its place."

In conclusion the IDF statement said, "The IDF is operating to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure established by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and has no intention of harming civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings or religious symbols."

The incident comes a short while after a previous clash between Israel and the Christian community of the world when Israeli forces blocked the Palm Sunday procession, drawing extensive condemnation from Christian nations.