Following the ceasefire agreement, the IDF on Sunday published a map showing the forward defense line and the area in which IDF soldiers are operating to thwart direct threats to communities of northern Israel.

At present, five divisions, alongside Israeli Navy forces, are operating simultaneously south of the Forward Defense Line in southern Lebanon in order to dismantle Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites and to prevent direct threats to communities in northern Israel.

Earlier in the day, the military published the attack data from the last 24 hours before the ceasefire in Lebanon began at midnight on Thursday night.

In the 24 hours prior to the ceasefire understandings taking effect, the IDF struck hundreds of terrorists and terror infrastructure used by Hezbollah to advance terror attacks against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers.

In the strikes, the IDF struck over 150 Hezbollah terrorists, along with approximately 300 military infrastructure sites, including launchers, command centers, and weapons storage facilities across several areas in Lebanon.

Among the eliminated Hezbollah commanders was Hezbollah’s Bint Jbeil Sector Commander, Ali Rida Abbas. The Bint Jbeil sector is one of Hezbollah’s key frontline sectors, which Abbas commanded as part of the combat against IDF soldiers. Abbas advanced numerous attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel over the years, particularly during Operation Roaring Lion. In addition, Abbas worked to restore the Bint Jbeil sector and held a number of positions within the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Abbas is the fourth Hezbollah Bint Jbeil sector commander to be eliminated by the IDF since the beginning of Operation Northern Arrows.