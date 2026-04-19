Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich laid out his vision for Israel’s ongoing multi-front campaign during a speech reopening the town of Sa-Nur in northern Samaria.

“Those criticizing us from the left mean the final political step they are accustomed to - one of surrender and defeat that erases the military achievements.. We must be advancing a political step of victory that cements the military achievements and expands the state’s borders as defensible boundaries."

Sharpening his message, he declared: “Instead of handing territory to the enemy - take territory from the enemy."

Smotrich called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to act immediately against Hamas: “I call on the prime minister to order the IDF to prepare immediately for the full conquest of the Gaza Strip, to establish Israeli control over all the territory of the Strip, and to establish Israeli settlement in it. Without settlement, there will be no security."

“For a hundred years it has been proven - where the plow passes, the border and security follow. The war must end in an expansion of the State of Israel’s borders."

The event also marked the return of Israeli families to Sa-Nur, with 16 families moving into mobile homes at the site. Among them was Samaria governor Yossi Dagan, who had been evicted from the settlement in 2005. At the ceremony, he described the moment as “a significant step - personally, nationally, and emotionally."

Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed the gathering as well, focusing on Israel’s northern front. He said the IDF is operating “to a depth of 10 kilometers inside Lebanese territory in order to prevent anti-tank fire and raids on northern communities. We instructed the IDF to act with full force, from the ground and from the air, even during the ceasefire."

Katz outlined Israel’s objectives regarding Hezbollah, stating: “The supreme goal is to disarm Hezbollah and remove the threat to the northern communities." He warned that “if the government of Lebanon continues to fail to meet its commitments - the IDF will do so. We promised security to the residents of the north."

He also shared a personal reflection, noting: “As a paratrooper, Sa-Nur base was the place where I began my path in the IDF. This is an important closing of a circle for me."

Katz further announced a major infrastructure initiative, saying a plan worth NIS 350 million would be implemented to relocate and strengthen IDF bases in Judea and Samaria, calling it part of a broader effort to reinforce Israel’s long-term security posture.