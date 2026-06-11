Religious Zionist Party chairman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is reportedly concerned about the possibility that three members of his faction could break away, a concern that is influencing his public stance on the conscription bill and the proposed Basic Law: Torah Study.

Sources in the party say that Smotrich and his circle are aware of the positions of Minister Ofir Sofer and MK Moshe Solomon, which diverge from the official party line on two issues.

Solomon already acted this week and voted against the proposed Basic Law: Torah Study, despite the party declaring that it would vote in favor in the preliminary reading. Following his insubordination, Smotrich removed MK Solomon from all Knesset committees in which he serves on behalf of the faction.

According to the sources, recent polls projecting the party to win four seats have heightened concerns that Sofer and Solomon could recruit a third MK and split from the faction. They may even be able to retain the party's name, the sources said.

They claim that "after submitting the lists to the Knesset, the Finance Minister is expected to change his tone regarding the issues of conscription and Torah study."

The Religious Zionist Party has not commented.