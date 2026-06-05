Ireland has banned National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country, Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced today (Friday).

Speaking at a European Union summit in Montenegro, Martin said that the actions and statements of the two ministers “amount to a desire to see the elimination of the Palestinians."

He encouraged the European Union to impose further sanctions on the two.

Ireland is the ninth country to ban Ben Gvir and Smotrich from entering its territory, following the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Slovenia, the Netherlands, and Spain.