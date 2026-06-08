An argument broke out during a limited cabinet session on Monday regarding the limits of Israel's coordination with the American administration in the face of attacks from Iran or Lebanon

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir led a hawkish stance and demanded that Israel stand strong against the White House: "We have to stand up for ourselves with Trump, to fight by our fingernails. We have to tell him that we have red lines."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a jab at Ben-Gvir: "I get it, there are elections in three months."

Ben-Gvir quickly pushed back, noting that he is voicing the professional position regardless of the election cycle. At that point, Shas Chairman Minister Ariyeh Deri intervened and accused: "If you thought that your position would be accepted, you would have expressed it. We make decisions responsibly."

At the same time, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich presented an approach according to which Israel should aggressively strike Lebanon to completely separate the fronts: "We need to strike the Dahieh hard. That is what will cause Hezbollah to beg us to stop."

Netanyahu summarized the diplomatic issue and explained why he insists on maintaining a healthy relationship with the US President and not confronting him publicly. The Prime Minister listed economic and military measures being taken by the US against Iran. "We are on the same page as Trump. He is not releasing the frozen assets; he's determined to receive the nuclear dust and continues the blockade. Why should we fight him?