Freed hostage Emily Damari shared with her followers a small but satisfying “revenge mission" she carried out against one of the terrorists who held her and her friend, Romi Gonen.

Romi and Emily were kidnapped to Gaza during the October 7 massacre, and freed in a January 2025 deal with Hamas.

“There was an incident where one of the terrorists came in and pushed Romi," she recalled. “The moment he pushed Romi, I went completely crazy. I pushed him back, it turned into shoving, and I started yelling - a really serious fight. Afterward, we were left alone in the room, furious."

The anger over what had happened to her friend stayed with her, and Emily looked for a way to release it and find her own way to make the terrorist “pay."

She noticed that the captives had access to the same sink used by the terrorists, where their toothbrushes were kept. “For some reason, they didn’t think anyone would get revenge on them in that way," she said with a smile.

“I just took his toothbrush - and sorry for the gross detail - put all my phlegm and all my saliva on it. I waited until the evening, for the moment when he would start brushing. He brushes in the most disgusting way in the world, with this awful noise."

After the terrorist finished brushing his teeth, unaware of what had been done, Damari turned to Romi Gonen and shared the secret. “I told her: ‘Listen, I spat my life onto his toothbrush.’ We were thrilled - 100 out of 100."

“Enjoy the story, share it. That’s how, in my own way, I got back a bit at the terrorists without them knowing. Maybe it’ll reach him today, and he’ll realize he’s been brushing until now with all my disgusting phlegm."