Ditza Or, the mother of former Hamas hostage Avinatan Or, participated in the Religious Zionist Lag B’Omer bonfire-lighting ceremony in Meron. Speaking with Israel National News-Arutz Sheva, Or stressed the importance of giving thanks for the miracles that have taken place in recent months.

“We came to express our deepest gratitude-for all the miracles, both personal and individual, as well as those experienced by the entire people of Israel," Or said. She added that on this day, traditionally associated with spiritual reflection, she hopes for continued salvation, blessings, and positive developments for the State of Israel and the Jewish people worldwide.

She reflected on the challenges faced by her family and the wider public, emphasizing her decision to focus on gratitude and faith. “We have gone through a great deal, but today we are here to give thanks. We recognize that everything comes from God, we place our trust in Him, and we believe in His deliverance," she said.

Addressing the source of her strength, Or pointed to the unity of the Jewish people and the inner resilience found within each individual. She noted that this is a time when that inner strength becomes more visible, bringing a sense of hope and clarity that extends beyond Israel.

In conclusion, Or highlighted unity as the most powerful force these days for Israeli society. “Our strength comes from all of us-together. When we are united, we have unlimited strength," she said, adding that it is a higher power that nothing can withstand.