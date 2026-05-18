A moving moment of closure in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, when Bar Kupershtein, who survived Hamas captivity, arrived for a visit at 770, the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters.

Kupershtein toured the central points of the building, including the Lubavicher Rebbi's room, the classroom from where the Rebbi would deliver his lessons to Jews around the world, and the main synagogue.

The visit was hosted by Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky from the Chabad World Headquarters, whose connection with Kupershtein began shortly after his release from captivity.

Rabbi Kotlarsky visited the released captive in the hospital after he was released, and about a month later, he accompanied him to the Rebbi's gravesite, known as the "Ohel."

While in the Rebbi's room, Kupershtein put on tefillen and recited a moving prayer to give thanks for his personal miracle of surviving captivity.