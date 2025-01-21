The three hostages who were freed from Hamas captivity on Sunday, Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher, have shared details with their families over the past 24 hours about their time in captivity and where they were held in the Gaza Strip.

They recounted that they were only informed by Hamas on Sunday morning that they were expected to be released. They shared that during their captivity, they were exposed to news broadcasts from Israel.

Since their abduction, the three were moved between several hideouts in Gaza, sometimes together and sometimes separated. They were held underground, among other places, and also stayed in an apartment in the city of Gaza. One of the dozens of hideouts was a humanitarian compound. Damari said that she and Gonen were held together for an extended period during their captivity.

The hostages shared that they learned Arabic during their captivity, and one of them underwent a medical procedure without anesthesia.

Earlier on Monday evening, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit released videos from the emotional moments of the meetings of Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher with their mothers after 15 months in Hamas captivity.

Gonen, Damari, and Steinbrecher were released on Sunday night from their Hamas captors and handed over to the IDF, which brought them to the absorption site where they met their mothers for the first time.

From there, they took off with their mothers in an IAF helicopter to Tel Hashomer Hospital to receive medical treatment and meet the rest of their families.

Emily Damari's family said that she lost two of her fingers during her abduction on October 7 as a result of gunfire from Hamas terrorists.