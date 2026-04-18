The US and Iran are negotiating a potential deal which would see the US unfreeze Iranian assets in exchange for the IRGC's stockpile of enriched uranium.

Two US officials and two additional sources told Axios that in the deal, which is not yet final, the US would release $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds; the deal would bring an end to the war.

Sources familiar with the talks told CNN that officials are hoping that a "broader deal to end the war" could be finalized as soon as the weekend. However, they noted that "some areas of disagreement remain."

Such a move would likely trigger harsh criticism among US President Donald Trump's own party: Trump has repeatedly criticized former US President Barack Obama for a similar deal, which saw the US hand $400 million in cash to Iran in exchange for four US prisoners and the alleged implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

It would also contradict Trump's own statement on Friday, in which he declared on Truth Social, "The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear 'Dust,' created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form."