Republican Senator Lindsey Graham criticized the details published regarding a possible agreement with Iran, saying it is a problematic deal.

"I am very glad to hear from President Donald Trump that Iranian media reports about the so-called deal are fake because the deal as described by Iran would be awful. President Trump and our military deserve a lot of credit for making Iran the weakest they’ve been since 1979 through a combination of highly effective military strikes and a crushing blockade. However, we must remember the Iranian regime has killed 42,000 of their own people for simply wanting a better life, and their leadership are radical religious Nazis."

"As to any potential deal, it must be compared to the JCPOA, and I am hopeful that it will be vastly different. The idea of a $300 billion reconstruction fund, given who is in charge of Iran, seems to be tone deaf. It would be akin to a Marshall Plan for Germany with the Nazis still in charge. That wouldn’t have been a good idea then, and any reconstruction fund that benefits this terrorist regime wouldn’t be a good idea now."

"As to the Iranian nuclear program, President Trump’s red line has been no enrichment. I hope that holds - as it must."

"Allowing Iran to enrich under the JCPOA was one of the major flaws of that terrible deal. As I’ve stated before, any deal with Iran must come to Congress for scrutiny and approval."