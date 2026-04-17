פעילות הכוחות הלילה ביו"ש דובר צה"ל

IDF and Border Police forces under the Judea and Samaria Division on Friday concluded a week of extensive operational activity, during which a significant blow was dealt to the organizational and financial infrastructure of terror groups in the area, foremost among them Hamas.

This week’s operations focused on Hamas’ funding networks. Forces raided two terror hubs operating under the guise of charitable organizations in Hebron and the village of Idhna.

The main organization, the "Islamic Charitable Society in Hebron," is considered the largest in Judea and Samaria and serves as an organizational arm of Hamas for fundraising and transferring funds.

During the operation, five senior members of the organization were arrested, including its head, and more than 100,000 shekels intended for financing terror activity were confiscated.

In the Menashe Brigade sector, a large-scale battalion operation was carried out in nine villages simultaneously. Forces searched dozens of buildings and terror sites, arresting suspects involved in smuggling illegal infiltrators into Israeli territory.

In the Binyamin Brigade sector, forces closed the loop on several terror cells: two suspects who threw rocks at Route 443 were arrested, and three suspects who threw Molotov cocktails toward the community of Beit El were apprehended. In addition, a suspect who carried out a shooting attack from the village of al-Ram was also arrested, and weapons were found in his home.

Over the course of the week, 12 weapons of various types were seized, including M16 and M4 assault rifles, handguns, hunting rifles, and homemade "Carlo" weapons. Drones, large quantities of ammunition, and incitement materials were also confiscated.

In total, more than 70 wanted individuals were arrested over the week, including terrorists affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad, as well as inciters and stone-throwers.