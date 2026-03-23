פשיטה בלב רמאללה דוברות משטרה

Jerusalem District police officers and Border Police forces from Judea and Samaria raided a printing house in the heart of Ramallah over the weekend, arresting two local residents.

The site allegedly served as a central hub for producing and distributing incitement materials and praise for terrorists, which were intended for distribution in Jerusalem during the month of Ramadan.

The investigation began earlier this month when a 30-year-old resident of one of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods was arrested while distributing incitement materials. A search of his vehicle uncovered hundreds of publications encouraging terrorism. An intensive investigation by police detectives led to the source of the materials: a printing operation located in central Ramallah.

Due to the complex and potentially dangerous environment, the raid was carefully planned under the direction of Jerusalem District Commander Maj. Gen. Avshalom Peled. During the operation, officers found printing equipment and hundreds of additional incitement materials ready for distribution at the site.

Two suspects, Ramallah residents aged 31 and 39, were arrested at the scene and taken for questioning.

Police said the operation is part of a broader effort to prevent incitement that could lead to violence and loss of life, particularly during the sensitive period of Ramadan and near holy sites.

“The long arm of the police will reach anywhere, even in the heart of Judea and Samaria, in order to locate, thwart, and prevent incitement and terrorist activity," the district said.