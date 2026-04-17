Dramatic and tense hours are unfolding for IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon, amid a growing gap between political declarations from Washington and the operational reality on the ground.

While US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire to the world, troops deep inside Lebanese territory learned of the developing talks not through the military chain of command, but via foreign media reports and Telegram channels.

Officers on the northern front expressed deep frustration in a conversation with Channel 12 News over the uncertainty they face.

According to them, no official update has been received from senior command regarding a halt in fighting, even as they continue ground operations to dismantle terror infrastructure under fire.

"The worst situation for us is being inside enemy territory during a ceasefire, without any real ability to operate or understand our status," sources on the ground told the news outlet.