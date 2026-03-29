IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, spoke earlier Saturday evening with Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, following an incident that occurred near the village of Tayasir in Samaria.

The IDF stated that the Chief of Staff instructed that he be presented as soon as possible with the main findings of the ongoing investigation, along with command-level recommendations.

Footage that sparked international outrage shows IDF forces stationed near the village of Tayasir in Samaria confronting a CNN crew.

According to reports, the soldiers attempted to halt the journalists’ work, pointed weapons at them, and one soldier grabbed the cameraman in a chokehold and damaged his equipment.

IDF Spokesperson to foreign media, Nadav Shoshani, said: “The behavior and statements of the soldiers in this incident do not represent the IDF or the expected conduct of IDF soldiers. The incident will be investigated. In real time, upon receiving the report of the incident, we acted to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. I personally apologized, and I say it again - this should not have happened. Our role is to uphold law and order, including enabling freedom of the press."