Brig. Gen. (res.) Ofer Winter on Tuesday sharply criticized the IDF’s decision to suspend soldiers from the reserve battalion “Netzach Yisrael" following an incident involving a CNN broadcast crew.

In a video he released, Winter addressed the suspension, first reported by Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, and described it as a command error with far-reaching consequences.

“Many reservists have contacted me asking for my opinion about the CNN affair and the Netzach Yehuda reserve battalion," he said. “Israel is in an existential war, and as always, hostile elements try to inflame tensions, even under the guise of objective journalism."

Winter questioned the presence of foreign media teams near the operation. “I ask: how is it possible that CNN reporters feel comfortable moving among our soldiers? Who authorized their presence?" he said. “Their presence endangers the troops and increases friction. We know this."

He added that the military should have backed the soldiers against what he described as provocations. “A clear line must be drawn. Wherever IDF soldiers operate, they must be protected from hostile elements and be given the tools to handle such situations."

Addressing the decision to suspend the entire battalion from operational activity, Winter argued it was excessive. “As a rule, I oppose collective punishment. I don’t know all the considerations behind this decision, but public perception, especially in wartime, should also have been taken into account. Reservists from other units, who left their lives behind to serve, are now questioning this severe measure."

Winter also warned that the move could harm ongoing efforts to increase enlistment among the haredi community. “We must remember that we want to encourage haredim to enlist. The message sent by such a decision only deepens distrust between the community that is willing to serve and the IDF."