IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, has firmly rejected claims that the reserve battalion “Netzah Yisrael," made up of veterans of Netzah Yehuda, was dismissed from service.

Addressing reports that surfaced in recent days following an incident involving a CNN crew, Zamir clarified that the battalion was only temporarily removed from operational activity in the West Bank. He stressed that its soldiers remain active reservists and continue their service as usual.

In a conversation with retired Lt. Col. Yossi Levi, CEO of the Netzah Yehuda association, Zamir underscored that Battalion 941 is considered one of the IDF’s leading and most capable units. According to Levi, the Chief of Staff noted the battalion’s extensive operational record, including prolonged deployments in Jenin and other challenging sectors, where it carried out missions successfully.

Levi explained that the widely reported incident involving the CNN crew, which drew international attention, prompted the decision to temporarily pull the battalion from the field - a move first reported by Arutz Sheva - Israel National News. Zamir emphasized that the step was intended to allow the soldiers to undergo focused training and preparation, both professionally and ethically, before returning to duty in an improved and strengthened capacity.

In the interim, the battalion continues to serve as a reserve force ready to respond to sudden developments within the Judea and Samaria Division.

“The most important point from my discussion with the Chief of Staff is correcting the false impression that the battalion was ‘dismissed,’ which simply did not happen," Levi said. “This was a professional decision aimed at strengthening the unit - not harming it. Battalion 941 has repeatedly proven its excellence and achievements."

Additional support for this stance came from Brig. Gen. Kobi Heller, commander in the division, who spoke with battalion commanders across Judea and Samaria. While praising the unit’s accomplishments, Heller stressed the importance of avoiding “unnecessary extreme incidents" that could distract senior leadership from broader strategic priorities, including the conflict with Iran and expanded operations against Hezbollah in the north.

Levi also noted his longstanding professional relationship with Zamir, recalling that on his first day as Chief of Staff, Zamir chose to visit Netzah Yehuda forces and commend their performance in northern Gaza.

“I salute the soldiers of Battalion 941 - my brothers and former soldiers, graduates of the outstanding Netzah Yehuda battalion," Levi concluded. “Continue your vital mission until victory, God willing, soon."