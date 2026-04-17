⁠European ‌Commission President Ursula von der ‌Leyen welcomed on Thursday the 10-day ceasefire between Israel ⁠and Lebanon, while reiterating that Europe would continue to ‌call for the respect ‌of Lebanon's territorial integrity.

"I welcome the announced 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, mediated by President Trump. This is a relief, as this conflict has ⁠already claimed far too many lives," ‌von der Leyen wrote in a post on social media.

"Europe will ‌continue to call for the full respect of Lebanon's ⁠sovereignty and territorial integrity. And we will keep supporting the Lebanese people ‌through substantial humanitarian aid," she added.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also welcomed the ceasefire, saying in a statement that Germany hopes the truce can pave the way for a “future as good neighbors" for Israel and Lebanon.

The 10-day truce “can offer people on both sides of the border an important respite," Wadephul said, adding the direct talks between Israel and Lebanon launched this week in Washington open the door to “a future as good neighbors" provided “Israel’s legitimate security interests and Lebanon’s right to territorial integrity and sovereignty" are both respected.

“Lasting security in the region will only be possible with the effective disarmament of Hezbollah," the Foreign Minister stressed, adding that it is now up to the Lebanese government to “implement this effectively."

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire and commended the US for facilitating it.

“I hope this will pave the way for negotiations towards a long-term solution to the conflict and contribute to ongoing efforts toward a lasting & comprehensive peace in the region. I urge everyone to fully respect the ceasefire and to comply with international law at all times," he added.

The ceasefire took effect at midnight Israel time on Friday morning. Just minutes before the ceasefire took hold, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched a heavy rocket barrage toward Nahariya and Karmiel, wounding eight people - including a teenage girl and a Wolt delivery courier who is in serious condition.

One of the most significant clauses in the ceasefire agreement states that Israel and Lebanon recognize that non-state armed groups, namely Hezbollah, undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty. It was agreed that the only forces authorized to bear arms in Lebanon will be the country’s official security forces - the Lebanese Army, the police, and the General Security Directorate.

The agreement explicitly states that Israel retains the right to take any necessary measures for self-defense against planned or imminent attacks, regardless of the ceasefire. In return, Israel committed not to carry out offensive operations against official Lebanese state targets on land, at sea, or in the air.

In a historic clause, Israel and Lebanon declare that “the two countries are not at war" and commit to conducting direct, good-faith negotiations to resolve all outstanding disputes, including the marking of the international land border.

The Lebanese government pledges to take meaningful steps to prevent Hezbollah and other armed organizations from carrying out any hostile actions against Israeli targets. All parties recognize that Lebanon bears sole responsibility for its sovereignty, and that no other country or group has the right to claim any role in it.

A US statement emphasized that the United States will lead the international effort to support Lebanon and help stabilize the region. It also noted that the ceasefire period may be extended by mutual consent if progress is made in the talks.