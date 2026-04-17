US Vice President JD Vance played a role in brokering the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel which went into effect on Thursday, a senior administration official told CNN.

Vance “pushed the Israelis for days to be more careful in Lebanon," the official said, adding that the vice president believed an end to the loss of life in Lebanon could calm regional tensions.

President Donald Trump and Vance agreed Israel needed to implement a ceasefire the previous night, the official told CNN. On Thursday morning, Trump, Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to the president of Lebanon to confirm the ceasefire, the official said, adding that the trio then spoke with the Israelis.

Vance was also involved in securing the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, according to the report.

The Vice President headed the US delegation to talks with Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan, last weekend.

While the weekend talks did not lead to a deal, Vance said at a Turning Point USA event in Georgia on Tuesday that while there is “a lot of mistrust" between the US and Iran, he is optimistic about the prospects of a deal.