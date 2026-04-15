US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday addressed a Turning Point USA event in Georgia and commented on the US-Iran talks, which were held in Pakistan over the weekend.

While Vance acknowledged that there is “a lot of mistrust" between the US and Iran, he also said that he is optimistic about the prospects of a deal.

“It's a meeting that had never before happened. We had never had a meeting like that where you have the person who's effectively running the country in Iran sitting across from the Vice President of the United States," Vance said of the meetings in Islamabad.

“Look, honestly, after 49 years, there's a lot of mistrust between Iran and the United States of America. You're not going to solve that problem overnight. But yeah, I think the people we're sitting across from wanted to make a deal. And I know the President of the United States told us to go out there and negotiate in good faith. That's what we did. That's what we're going to keep on doing. You never know though," he added.

Vance also said that President Donald Trump seeks what he described as a “grand bargain" with Iran.

“[Trump] said, ‘If you guys commit to not having a nuclear weapon, we are going to make Iran thrive, we're going to make it economically prosperous’, and we're going to invite the Iranian people into the world economy in a way they haven't been in my entire life. And that's the kind of Trumpian grand bargain that the president has put on the table. We're going to keep on negotiating and try to make it happen because it would be great for the world, it'd be great for our country, it'd be great for everybody," said the Vice President.

Despite the fact that Vance announced early Sunday morning that the talks in Pakistan had failed, CNN reported on Monday that Trump administration officials are internally discussing details for a potential second, in-person meeting with Iranian officials.

Vance told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Monday that, despite the fact that no agreement was ultimately reached between the sides, some progress was made.

The Vice President stressed in that interview that “the ball really is in [the Iranians’] court. We've made clear where we're willing, again, to be accommodating, and we've made clear where we absolutely need to see the nuclear material come out of the country of Iran."