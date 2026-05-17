An IDF soldier was severely injured, and an additional IDF officer was moderately injured on Saturday night, as a result of an explosive device detonation in southern Lebanon.

In addition, in the same incident, an IDF officer and an IDF soldier were lightly injured.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been notified.

On Saturday, the IDF announced that Captain Maoz Israel Recanati fell in combat in southern Lebanon after he was hit by an explosive drone. Recanati, aged 24 from Itamar, served as a Platoon Commander in the 12th Battalion, Golani Brigade.

He is the 20th soldier to fall in Lebanon since Operation Roaring Lion began in February, and the seventh to be killed since the start of the US-declared ceasefire in Lebanon.