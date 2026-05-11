Rabbi Liraz Zeira, a Chabad emissary on Jerusalem college campuses, welcomed a sixth child on Monday, less than a year after being severely wounded in a landmine explosion while on reserve duty in southern Syria.

Due to the injury, Rabbi Zeira lost both legs, but this morning, he stood strong on his prosthetic legs and lifted his new son as his arms shook with emotion.

In footage that Zeira posted on Instagram, he is seen holding his son and reciting a thanksgiving blessing.

"In good time, we had a son, a little brother for our five sweet sons," he wrote.

"There is no better rehabilitation and no better healing than this. May we merit to raise him to Torah, marriage, and good deeds with happiness and good-heartedness. May he bring healing to all people of Israel and our heroic soldiers."

Shaare Zedek Medical Center published a Facebook post that read: “Great excitement in our delivery room: Mazal tov to Rabbi Liraz and Anat Zeira on the birth of their sixth son at Shaare Zedek. Rabbi Maj. Liraz Zeira, a reservist fighter and military rabbi, was seriously wounded and lost both his legs in a grenade explosion in October 2025. Rabbi Liraz underwent a long rehabilitation process and continues to encourage students and spread joy. Yesterday, Rabbi Liraz had the privilege of embracing a wonderful baby boy born weighing 3.600 kilograms. The sweet baby joins four other children whom Rabbi Liraz and his wife, Anat, chose to deliver with us."