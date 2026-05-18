החייל שר בחופה צילום: ללא

Benji Brown, a lone soldier from Canada and a student at the Lev HaTorah Hesder Yeshiva in Beit Shemesh, recited the “Mi Sheberach for IDF soldiers" prayer last night during the wedding of his close friend, Azi.

Brown was seriously wounded in the head during fighting in the war, and following his injury he was sedated and placed on a ventilator in hospital for approximately a month and a half.

The emotional moment took place beneath the wedding canopy of the young couple, in the presence of family members and many guests who came to celebrate with the bride and groom.

Benji’s brother, who also serves as a lone soldier and is likewise a graduate of the same hesder yeshiva in Beit Shemesh, also joined the prayer under the chuppah.

Those present at the hall described deep emotion among the participants, especially in light of the long period during which Azi’s family and their mutual friends accompanied and supported Benji since his severe injury.

The yeshiva administration stated, “After a year and a half of lengthy rehabilitation at Rambam Health Care Campus and Loewenstein Rehabilitation Medical Center, Benji is still continuing his rehabilitation, and his friends and family give thanks every day for the miracle of his progress and recovery."