IDF soldiers on Sunday identified three terrorists who approached the area in which IDF soldiers are operating, south of the Forward Defense Line, posing an imminent threat.

Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat.

תיעוד: חיסול מחבלי חיזבאללה שאיימו על כוח צה"ל צילום: דובר צה"ל

In addition, several Hezbollah military structures were struck, including the headquarters of the Bint Jbeil sector and additional structures. Following the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons stored in the area.

"The IDF will continue to operate decisively against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon," an IDF statement stressed.