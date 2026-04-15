Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement this evening (Wednesday) on the campaigns in Lebanon and Iran.

"Our forces continue to strike Hezbollah. The fighting is focused on Bint Jbeil, Hezbollah's capital in southern Lebanon. We are about to overwhelm Bint Jbeil and eliminate this large stronghold. At the same time, I gave instructions to the IDF yesterday to continue to thicken the security zone and also to deploy it east to the slopes of Mount Hermon so that we can better help our Druze brothers in their time of need," Netanyahu began.

He noted that "at the same time, we are negotiating with Lebanon. The talks haven't taken place for 40 years and they are being held now because we are very strong and the countries are coming to us - and not just Lebanon. The goals in the negotiations with them: dismantling Hezbollah and a sustainable peace based on strength."

On Iran, he said, "Our American friends are constantly updating us on the talks with Iran. Our goals are the same. We want to see the enriched material come out of Iran and we want to see the elimination of enrichment capacity within Iran and the opening of the Straits. In anticipation of the possibility that fighting will resume, we are prepared for any scenario."