צפו בתיעוד: מחבלי חיזבאללה נכנעים ללוחמי הצנחנים צילום: דובר צה"ל

Yesterday (Monday), IDF soldiers engaged in close-range combat with a Hezbollah terrorist cell in Bint Jbeil, with one of the terrorists coming from the Radwan Force. The soldiers opened targeted fire toward the terrorists.

At the end of the combat, three terrorists laid down their weapons and surrendered to the soldiers. Later, the terrorists were transferred for questioning by the IDF.

"IDF soldiers continue to operate in the area to eliminate threats and maintain the security of the citizens of the State of Israel," the military stated.

מפקד פיקוד צפון: מתקיפים בכל הכוח צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Commander of the Northern Command, MG Rafi Milo, held a situational assessment in southern Lebanon together with the Commander of the 98th Division, BG Guy Levy, and the Commander of the Paratroopers Brigade, COL R’.

The commander stated: “In recent days, we have surrounded the area and begun operating in Bint Jbeil. This is a significant operational maneuver. At the same time, IDF troops are operating throughout the forward defense area to dismantle Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure. We will continue to act with determination to remove threats and ensure the security of our northern residents."