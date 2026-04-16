צפו בתיעוד | כ-70 תשתיות חיזבאללה הושמדו בדקה אחת צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF soldiers of the Commando Brigade are operating under the command of the 98th Division to dismantle terror infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon.

On Wednesday, during an operational activity in the Bint Jbeil area, IDF soldiers from the Egoz Unit conducted a targeted raid on a combat compound used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The soldiers located dozens of weapons that were used by the organization’s terrorists to advance terror activity from within a civilian area.

Among the weapons located were RPGs, Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition, grenades, an anti-aircraft missile, surveillance equipment, and combat equipment.

In an additional operation, IDF soldiers of the Maglan Unit eliminated dozens of terrorists who operated from the area and attempted to carry out attacks against the soldiers.

Following the completion of the searches, the soldiers dismantled approximately 70 terror infrastructure sites in just one minute.