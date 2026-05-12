IDF Northern Command Commanding Officer Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo issued a citation to Givati Brigade Commander Colonel Netanel Shamcha, who authorized the entry of civilians into a site where eight soldiers fell during the Second Lebanon War for a non-operational purpose.

The bereaved family members entered the town of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon without the required permits and without the area being totally cleared of terrorists.

The civilians, whose sons fell in battles in the town, entered the area shortly after the ceasefire took effect. To enable their entry into the combat zone, the brigade commander officially "enlisted" the civilians into the military.

Several days after the visit, a clash ensued in the same location between IDF troops and six armed terrorists.

The incident follows a similar instance in 2024 when a civilian was brought to a combat zone in southern Lebanon without the required authorization. During the incident, famed researcher Jabo Ze'ev Erlich and Golani Brigade soldier Gur Kehati were killed. Following the incident, a commission of inquiry was established to investigate the operational discipline in combat.