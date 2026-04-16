A boy about seven was critically injured this morning (Thursday) after being struck by a car on Chazon Ish Street in Beit Shemesh.

EMT and paramedics from MDA who were called to the scene evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center while performing resuscitation. At the hospital, doctors fought to save his life until they had to declare him dead.

MDA emergency medic Yosef Chaim Ha'ozi said, "This was a serious accident. The child was lying on the road next to the vehicle unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with multiple system trauma after being struck by the car. We immediately began resuscitation efforts that included chest compressions, ventilations and administration of medications, and we urgently evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition."

Shaare Zedek said, "A 5-year-old child arrived at the trauma unit of Shaare Zedek Medical Center in critical condition as a result of the traffic accident in Beit Shemesh. Unfortunately, after resuscitation efforts that began at the scene and continued in the trauma room, the teams had to declare him dead of his injuries."