Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar hosted Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Israel on Tuesday, the first state visit to the country since Operation Roaring Lion against Iran began.

The ministers visited the site of the Iranian missile attack in Beit Shemesh and met with the families of the victims.

Among those present was Smadar Katz, whose husband, Oren, was murdered in the missile attack. Katz spoke to the ministers, telling them tearfully: "The people of Israel are alive and well! They may break our body, but they will not take our spirit and soul."

She added: "Love your friends and loved ones, and don't wait a moment to be good people."

The ministers also met with Shimrit Perez, the daughter of Bruria Gloria Cohen and sister of Yossi, who were also murdered in the attack.