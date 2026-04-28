The police announced today (Tuesday) the arrest of three suspects, residents of Beit Shemesh aged 32 and 41, on suspicion of involvement in the severe assault of a haredi soldier and his friends during last Shabbat.

The arrests were carried out following an intensive investigation that began immediately after the end of Shabbat.

The incident began on Friday night, when a group of dozens of youths affiliated with an extremist sect in the city arrived at the home of a haredi soldier. According to the complaint filed by the soldier, the extremists began to threaten him and his family, while shouting, "we will burn down your house."

A violent confrontation developed on the scene between the extremists and a group of worshippers from a nearby synagogue who came to defend the soldier. During the disturbance, the soldier and his friends were attacked. One of the soldier's friends sustained significant facial injuries.

The soldier filed a detailed complaint on Saturday night against an identified extremist group. Following the intelligence and identification of the suspects, police forces raided the homes of the accused.

The three detainees are currently under investigation at the Beit Shemesh station, and the police will seek today from the Magistrate's Court to extend their detention.