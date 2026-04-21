Officers from the Beit Shemesh Police Station arrested two suspects who were caught on Monday tearing down Israeli flags that were flown in honor of Memorial Day.

The suspects were seen tearing down the flags and desecrating them, disturbing public order.

They were taken for questioning at the police station.

The police noted that the action is especially severe, being that the suspects did not suffice in desecrating the flag, but rather chose to do so on Memorial Day Eve, as Israelis remembered the fallen at memorial ceremonies.