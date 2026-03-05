Many residents of the Ramat Lehi neighborhood in Beit Shemesh were evacuated from their homes earlier this week after the severe disaster in which an Iranian missile struck the neighborhood, killing nine people and causing extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure.

A significant number of families were evacuated to hotels in Jerusalem, including the Jerusalem Gold Hotel, where many residents are currently staying.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, neighborhood committee chairman Nissim Edri recalled the moments of the disaster. “I heard the siren, but I assumed everything would be like every other time. I underestimated it and said, ‘Come on, it will pass.’ In Beit Shemesh we are already used to hearing sirens and explosions, and there had never been a direct hit."

However, a few moments later, Edri realized this was a different event. He said he saw a missile approaching the area and understood the danger was close. “I saw the missile coming closer. I panicked and looked for somewhere to hide. Within seconds, the big explosion came."

According to him, the force of the blast was extremely unusual. The shockwave from the impact threw him several meters. “I was literally thrown three or four meters by the blast, and I felt like I was losing consciousness. I didn’t understand what was happening to me."

Edri said he noticed large flames in the impact area. “I opened my eyes and saw a huge fire. I started shouting, ‘Bruria’s house!’"

At that moment, he believed one of the neighborhood homes had caught fire. Only later did he realize the strike had occurred near a public building. “Within a few moments, it became clear that it wasn’t Bruria’s house but a synagogue built above a public shelter."

Immediately after the explosion, residents in the area ran toward the site of the strike in an attempt to call for help. At first, there was confusion and uncertainty. After some time, emergency and rescue teams began arriving at the scene. “It took time until everyone could be evacuated, and it was difficult to identify the bodies."

Edri said the personal difficulty for him is particularly great because he knew many of the victims well. He described the deep sense of loss felt by the neighborhood’s residents. “Our hearts ache. I knew each of the victims."

He added that the scale of the destruction is difficult to explain. “The Iranian missile hit about four streets. A monstrous force." According to him, even buildings that were not directly struck suffered heavy damage from the shockwave. Windows were torn out, aluminum frames were dismantled, and cracks appeared in the walls.

Despite the hardship, he emphasized that the local community is trying to cope together with the loss and the new reality created by the disaster, hoping eventually to return home and rebuild the damaged neighborhood.