On Wednesday night, Israeli Navy missile boat crews intercepted a UAV launched from Lebanon toward Israeli territory.

So far, since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion, missile boat crews have taken part in approximately 40 defensive operations to protect the country’s skies, during which the crews detected and intercepted UAVs launched toward the civilians of the State of Israel.

On Wednesday, the IDF reported that it struck over 200 Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon.

Among the targets struck were terrorists, military structures, approximately 20 launchers, including those recently used to fire towards the State of Israel.